IP Exchange (IPSX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. IP Exchange has a market cap of $1.14 million and $35,500.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IP Exchange has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IP Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00269057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.06556526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008282 BTC.

About IP Exchange

IP Exchange launched on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,104,382 tokens. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1 . IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IP Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

