IOStoken Price Reaches $0.0396 (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, ABCC, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00267527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00150621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.93 or 0.06637821 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000511 BTC.

IOStoken was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOStoken’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Zebpay, BitMart, Huobi, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, BigONE, ABCC, HitBTC, DDEX, GOPAX, Koinex, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

