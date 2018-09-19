Investors Sell Shares of Kimberly Clark (KMB) on Strength (KMB)

Traders sold shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) on strength during trading on Monday. $21.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.77 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Kimberly Clark had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Kimberly Clark traded up $0.64 for the day and closed at $117.09

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

