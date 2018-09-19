Investors Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) on Strength (EZU)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $9.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $147.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $138.33 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $41.22

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZU. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,699,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,091,000 after purchasing an additional 369,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.