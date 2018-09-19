Investors Sell Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Traders sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading on Monday. $119.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $163.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.42 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Caterpillar had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $1.32 for the day and closed at $146.22

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after acquiring an additional 327,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

