Investors Sell Oracle (ORCL) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $94.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Oracle had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $49.43Specifically, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $54,770,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $6,156,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 18.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 667,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 102,867 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 56.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

