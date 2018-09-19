Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3,996.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 599,408 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 401,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $2,133,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1,266.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 393,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 364,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 405.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 444,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 356,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 69.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CFO John Kirchmann bought 18,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $98,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at $272,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,071.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,662 shares of company stock worth $195,149. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of April 30, 2018, IRET owned interests in 90 apartment communities consisting of 14,176 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

