Investors Purchase High Volume of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Call Options (MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,144 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,367% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.74. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.49% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $59,163.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Young Kwon sold 35,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $1,031,360.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,667 shares of company stock worth $2,772,663. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

