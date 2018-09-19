Investors Buy Tesla (TSLA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $594.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $559.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Tesla had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Tesla traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $294.84

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.54.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.