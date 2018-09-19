Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rogers (ROG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers (NYSE: ROG):

9/18/2018 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

9/18/2018 – Rogers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Rogers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sidoti. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2018 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2018 – Rogers had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.60 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $229,573.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Shadday sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $209,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,116 shares of company stock worth $834,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

