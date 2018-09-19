Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 19th (ACSO, ADM, ALV, BAS, BAYN, BOSS, BP, CEC1, ENI, FP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 19th:

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its target price increased by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 2,560 ($33.35) to GBX 3,175 ($41.36). They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Get Accesso Technology Group PLC alerts:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 2,000 ($26.05) to GBX 2,145 ($27.94). The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

was given a €219.00 ($254.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 620 ($8.08) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €19.80 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,750 ($61.87) to GBX 4,950 ($64.48). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (CPH) (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €22.60 ($26.28) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 253 ($3.30) to GBX 243 ($3.17). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.