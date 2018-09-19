Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of PSCM opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $55.93.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile
