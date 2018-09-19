Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM) Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PSCM opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

