Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th.

