Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

