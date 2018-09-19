Installed Building Products (IBP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.90

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 12691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

