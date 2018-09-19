Installed Building Products (IBP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.90

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 12691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 107,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,598,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,361,013.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 92,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $4,489,770.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
