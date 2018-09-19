Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $365,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $122.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,290,000 after purchasing an additional 987,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,485,000 after purchasing an additional 858,233 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,920,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.