Insider Selling: Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Insider Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.64, for a total transaction of $1,402,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TFX stock opened at $268.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $609.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

