Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Director Sells 85,823 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $1,372,309.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoString Technologies Inc has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.63.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.34% and a negative return on equity of 201.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

