Insider Selling: Matrix Service Co (MTRX) VP Sells 21,450 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $544,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 0.95. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTRX shares. BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Matrix Service by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

