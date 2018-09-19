Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Insider Sells C$51,714.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) insider Garry Senecal sold 765 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.60, for a total value of C$51,714.00.

TSE L opened at C$68.15 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 1 year low of C$63.03 and a 1 year high of C$70.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.96 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “c$69.40” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.44.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

