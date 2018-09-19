Insider Selling: Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Insider Sells 9,444 Shares of Stock

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HCLP opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.39. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCLP shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 31.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after buying an additional 857,878 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hi-Crush Partners by 39,497.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 394,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter valued at $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

