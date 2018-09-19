Insider Selling: Cherokee Inc (CHKE) Major Shareholder Sells 286,032 Shares of Stock

Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ:CHKE) major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands sold 286,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $260,289.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Opportunit Headlands also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Strategic Opportunit Headlands sold 118,687 shares of Cherokee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $117,500.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKE opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cherokee Inc has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

CHKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherokee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherokee in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cherokee from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc markets, manages, and licenses fashion and lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products, and accessories worldwide. It owns or licenses Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Flip Flop Shops, Everyday California, Carole Little, Sideout, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All That Jazz, Sideout Sport, and other brands.

