Insider Buying: CUI Global Inc (CUI) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) CEO William J. Clough acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,329. CUI Global Inc has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $65.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.25.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. research analysts anticipate that CUI Global Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CUI Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 126,650 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CUI Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in CUI Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 575,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CUI Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CUI Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

