Insider Buying: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Major Shareholder Acquires 210,000 Shares of Stock

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BLPH opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.80. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.01% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

