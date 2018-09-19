Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc (ATE) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Nicolas Bourgeois purchased 100,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00.

CVE ATE opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.79.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.60% and a negative net margin of 94.01%.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.