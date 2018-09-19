Inogen Inc (INGN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 382.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inogen were worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $5.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.99. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,478. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $184,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,308 shares of company stock valued at $22,935,961. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

