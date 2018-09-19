Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,752 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 744,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,390,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,071,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 257,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,926,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13, a current ratio of 26.39 and a quick ratio of 26.39. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,546.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

