Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,406,000 after acquiring an additional 954,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,969,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth $34,866,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 112.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 679,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.55.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.