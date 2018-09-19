INGENICO/ADR (INGIY) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INGENICO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

INGIY opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

