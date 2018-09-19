Infrastrata PLC (INFA) Insider Purchases £33,833.79 in Stock

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA) insider Matthew Beardmore purchased 3,383,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £33,833.79 ($44,071.63).

INFA opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Infrastrata PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Get Infrastrata alerts:

About Infrastrata

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.