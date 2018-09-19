Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

NYSE:IBA opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.18. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $815.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.25 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.69%. research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.