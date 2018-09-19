IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.75 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 106,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,752,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

