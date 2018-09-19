ICON Price Reaches $0.60 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. ICON has a total market cap of $231.06 million and approximately $15.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00009306 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, IDEX, Allbit and COSS. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00267403 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150579 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000205 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00049770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,431,340 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, DragonEX, Allbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Rfinex, Huobi, COSS, ABCC, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

