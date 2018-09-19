Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report sales of $654.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $670.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.30 million. Icon posted sales of $440.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $146.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Icon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Icon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,633,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Icon by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. Icon has a 1-year low of $101.22 and a 1-year high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

