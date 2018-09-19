Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,485. Ichor has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $543.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 4.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $248.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.39 million. equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Andreson acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $125,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $23,286,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $14,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 587,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 502,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

