IBM (IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $166.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM provides advanced information technology solutions, including computer systems, software, storage systems and microelectronics. The company benefits from strong demand for z14 Mainframe and Power products. Moreover, IBM’s improving position in the cloud, security and analytics bodes well. Also, accretive acquisitions have expanded IBM’s product portfolio into higher-growth segments, such as cloud computing, AI and Big Data. Further, IBM’s advanced blockchain, cloud; machine learning ("ML") capabilities, among others poises its offerings well to gain robust adoption. However, we believe the strategic imperatives will take some more time to report meaningful growth and offset weakness in the traditional business. IBM’s ongoing heavily time-consuming business model transition to cloud continues to hurt the stock, which has underperformed the industry, on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a $149.24 rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a $149.24 rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

IBM stock opened at $148.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. IBM has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 69.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $1,665,204.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 61.7% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 119,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.0% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBM by 99.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

