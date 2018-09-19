IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Holdings Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,055 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.11% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,855,000 after acquiring an additional 559,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 331.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 651,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after acquiring an additional 500,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,045,000 after acquiring an additional 415,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 467.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 315,410 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,305,000 after acquiring an additional 280,132 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $220.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.35 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.