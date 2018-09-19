HWG Holdings LP Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.57, for a total transaction of $294,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,274.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $364,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,895 shares of company stock valued at $113,191,907. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $367.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.55 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

