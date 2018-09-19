HWG Holdings LP Acquires Shares of 6,095 Nike Inc (NKE)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $8,241,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,457 shares in the company, valued at $18,838,914.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,778 shares of company stock worth $26,325,376. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

