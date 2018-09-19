Huntsman (HUN) Earns Buy Rating from MED

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “We further contend that consensus estimates and industry consultants have historically overestimated supply additions while underestimating capacity closures. In 2014, industry consultants overestimated global MDI supply additions by 700bps while underestimating closures by 600bps. Additionally, the supply side has been plagued of late by a large number of planned and unplanned outages, which again, in our view, are not being properly captured by consensus.””

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.74.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 114,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 54.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,240 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $876,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

