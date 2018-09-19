Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,124.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,078.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,572,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 453.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 75,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 502,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 398,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 231,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

