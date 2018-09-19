HSBC (HSBC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past three months. The company's efforts to increase its exposure in emerging markets will likely lead to higher costs that are likely to hurt its bottom-line in the near-term. Further, dismal European economic growth, weak loan demand and Brexit-related concerns are expected to continue leading to muted revenues. Nonetheless, the company is expected to continue benefitting from its extensive global network and solid asset growth.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold.

HSBC opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $55.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

