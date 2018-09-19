HPM Partners LLC Invests $530,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Stock

HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,682,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,695,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $108.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

