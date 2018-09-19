HPM Partners LLC Invests $418,000 in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 29.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,835,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $29,277,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $6,249,000. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $4,860,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 387,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $216.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $207.74 and a 52 week high of $284.22.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.