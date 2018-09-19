HPM Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

HPM Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,546,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,341,000 after buying an additional 442,152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,488,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 1,372,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 595.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 114,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

