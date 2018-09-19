Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,626,000 after buying an additional 293,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,236,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 48.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 80.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 420,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

NYSE HST opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 9.27%. equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

