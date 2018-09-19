Hornby (HRN) Trading 18.1% Higher

Shares of Hornby Plc (LON:HRN) traded up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.46 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 37.19 ($0.48). 98,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 26,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

In other news, insider James Wilson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,921.71). Also, insider Lyndon Charles Davies bought 54,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £19,982.22 ($26,028.68). Insiders acquired 318,933 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,683 over the last three months.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of hobby and toy products. The company offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

