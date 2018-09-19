Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report sales of $61.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $56.10 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services posted sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full year sales of $218.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $294.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

HOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Hornbeck Offshore Services stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 76,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 722.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 177,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 150,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 94.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.