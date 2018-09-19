Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $51,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 69,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $757.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.