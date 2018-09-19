Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.18. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Michael W. Delgatti sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $52,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Larry Ryder sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $129,802.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furniture by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.